Centre notifies new rules for radar devices to measure speed of vehicles

Centre notifies new rules for radar devices to measure speed of vehicles
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday notified new rules for radar equipment for measuring the speed of vehicles in order to strengthen road safety and ensure fairness in traffic enforcement.

The rules, notified by the Department of Consumer Affairs, make it mandatory for all radar-based speed measurement equipment to be verified and stamped by Legal Metrology authorities., according to an official statement.

These rules will come into force from July 1, 2025, providing sufficient time for industries and enforcement agencies to comply with the provisions, the statement said.

This will ensure that such devices are accurate, calibrated and legally compliant, thereby enhancing transparency, public trust and enforcement integrity. Verified radar systems are vital for applications such as traffic speed monitoring, accident prevention, and minimising wear and tear on road infrastructure, the statement explained. Radar devices operate using technologies like Doppler radar, measuring vehicle speed with high precision.

