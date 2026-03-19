Centre okays Rs 33,660-cr BHAVYA scheme

New Delhi: The Union government has approved Rs 33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country to boost manufacturing.

The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BHAVYA scheme, which is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs.

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre.

These parks will have core infrastructure like internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems.

Besides, there would be value-added infrastructure like ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing and social infrastructure, including houses for workers and other amenities.

Moreover, Vaishnaw said, support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25 per cent of the project cost, ensuring seamless connectivity and integration with existing networks.

Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.

Building on the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, Vaishnaw said BHAVYA will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

At the heart of BHAVYA lies a strong push for deregulation and ease of doing business, with streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states.

The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty, he said.

With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA will significantly reduce entry barriers for investors, he added.