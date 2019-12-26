Centre releases States ranking on governance index, take a look where Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stood

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister In-Charge DOPT (Staff and Training Department) have released best state's list in administration on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on the mark of the administration day. This index is released by surveying agriculture, allied sectors, commerce, industry, human resources development, public health, public infrastructure, infrastructure, economic governance, social welfare and development.

Andhra Pradesh has been ranked 5th in the Governance Index and Telangana has been ranked 11th. Tamil Nadu is leading in the major states with 5.62 marks in the major states .. Jharkhand is in the last place with 4.23 marks. Andhra Pradesh is ranked 8th with 0.66 marks in infrastructure. Telangana is ranked sixth with a score of 0.70. In the agriculture and allied sectors, AP was ranked 6th with 0.48 marks. Telangana is ranked 17th with 0.29 marks.

Andhra Pradesh with a score of 0.63 with respect to public health at the time of an eclipse, Telangana ranks 8th with a score of 0.63. Telangana is ranked 3rd in industries and commerce with 0.94 marks, Andhra Pradesh 2 and 0.93 marks. Andhra Pradesh came in ninth place with a score of 0.58 in Human Resource Development while Telangana was ranked 11th with a score of 0.55. Andhra Pradesh ranks seventh in economic governance with a score of 0.63 and Telangana with a score of 0.55.

Andhra Pradesh tops the rankings of social welfare and development with a score of 0.57, followed by Telangana with eight. Andhra Pradesh ranks ninth with a score of 0.30 in law and public safety and Telangana ranks 16 with a score of 0.22. Telangana with a score of 0.49 in the environment, Andhra Pradesh with a score of 0.40 is the best.