Centre seeks report from Karnataka govt over Dalit SI’s death

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Karnataka government to submit a report to it in connection with the alleged suspicious death of a police Sub-Inspector (PSI) hailing from a Scheduled Caste community at his home, sources stated on Thursday.

The action has been initiated following a letter to the Union Home Ministry by Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje.

In her letter to the Union Home Ministry, Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the SI’s death case was not being investigated fairly.

The Union Home Ministry has asked for the details of the case and investigation reports and progress.

The death of the 35-year-old SI, Parashurama at his residence in Yadgir city has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka as his family has alleged mental torture by a local Congress MLA and his son.

The family alleged that Parashurama had given Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgir city police station to the MLA, however, before he completed one year, Parashurama was transferred to the cybercrime police station.

The MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh more from the SI to allow him to continue his posting at the Yadgir city police station.

The deceased officer’s wife Shwetha has lodged a police complaint against MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

The Karnataka Congress government had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for Parashurama’s family.

However, the government ruled out the possibility of handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karnataka BJP has sought Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s intervention in the case.

The Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy, has written a letter to the Governor and asked him to take cognisance of the death of the Dalit SI.

“A police Sub-Inspector died under mysterious circumstances on August 2 in Yadgir town. The timing and circumstances of death adding to the allegations of the spouse of the deceased, Shwetha has led to public outcry and a storm of controversy,” read Narayanaswamy’s letter.

He said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited Yadgir and investigated the case but though a case had been filed against the local MLA Channareddy and his son under BNS Sections 108, 352 and the Prevention of Atrocities Act, no concrete action has been taken.