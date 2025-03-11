Centre selects Renuka Yallamma temple under 'PRASHAD' scheme; Bommai thanks PM Modi

Bengaluru: The Union government announced on Tuesday that the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre Sri Renuka Yallamma temple in Saudatti of Karnataka's Belagavi district has been brought under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

Welcoming the decision, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bommai said, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister of Culture Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji for approving the development project of Shri Renuka Yallamma Temple under the Prasad scheme. This initiative will enhance the pilgrimage experience and provide modern amenities to thousands of devotees."

"We are excited about the positive impact this will bring to our community!" Bommai stated.

Minister Shekhawat taking to social media platform X, announced, "Today, our Ministry of Tourism has approved the development project of Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple in Saundatti, Belagavi, Karnataka under the Prashad scheme."

"At a cost of Rs 18.37 crore, the temple will be equipped with modern amenities like pilgrim arrival centre, cafeteria, first aid centre and more, which will greatly benefit the large number of devotees visiting the temple," Union Minister Shekhawat stated.

Yallamma Temple is the beautiful and ancient temple of the Goddess Renuka also known as the Yallamma. It is at a distance of 70 kilometres from Belagavi city in north Karnataka. It is situated on a hilltop known earlier as Siddhachal Parvat and now known as "Yallammanna Gudda", named after the temple.

The temple is built in the Chalukyan and Rashtrakuta Style and the Carvings reflect the Jain architecture. The temple was constructed by Bomappa Naik of Raybag in the year 1514.

There are temples of Lord Ganesh, Mallikarjun, Parshuram, Eknath, Siddeshwar etc in the temple premises.

Lakhs of devotees from Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh also come here, apart from people from Karnataka, especially during the time of Jatras which are held twice a year.

The temple's management was handed over to the Government in 1975 and the government has made provisions such as dharmashalas, Health Centres and other facilities for devotees.

With the new scheme, the devotees are expected to get more facilities and comforts at the venue.