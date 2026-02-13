Centre signs Rs 2,312-cr contract with HAL for 8 Dornier aircraft

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday said it has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with operational role equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 2,312 crore.

The order is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment by strengthening the HAL’s production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs and ancillary industries. It will also create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul and life cycle technical support, according to an official statement. The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian) category in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The contract reinforces the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ while bolstering India’s maritime security architecture.

HAL on Thursday reported a strong financial performance for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26) as the defence public sector company posted a 29.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit. Its profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1,866.66 crore, compared to Rs 1,439.79 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to an exchange filing.