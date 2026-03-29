Centre to divest 25 pc stake in MCL

Angul: Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman B Sairam announced that the Centre has decided to divest a 25 per cent stake in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), following similar moves for Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI).

The CIL Chairman was on a one-day visit to Talcher Coalfields. The disinvestment aims to leverage the company’s immense potential for business expansion. According to him, MCL coal is highly accepted by a broad consumer base. Along with Talcher, Sairam identified Jharsuguda, Korba and Singrauli as major coalfields that produce the bulk of India’s coal.

Regarding the coal major’s performance, he said that while CIL will produce 781 million tonnes of coal this financial year, it will fall short of its despatch target.

However, next year’s target will be fixed based on demand. He noted that although solar power generation has increased, CIL still aims for a growth rate of about 6 to 7 per cent per annum. The CIL Chairman dismissed the threat of private competition, noting that commercial players complement Coal India in meeting national demand. State-owned companies produce around 80 per cent of the country’s coal, with private producers contributing the remaining 20 per cent, ensuring that national demand is met, Sairam said.

He stated that slack demand is impacting CIL’s dispatches, but predicted a rise in demand in the coming months. The MCL CMD, Uday Anant Kaole, said a 44- million-tonne coal stockpile has accumulated due to lower-than-expected despatches, but he anticipates a surge in demand during the summer. Demand for MCL coal is climbing as Maharashtra taps into its reserves.