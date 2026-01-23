Centre to hold all-party meet ahead of Budget Session on Jan 27

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju will convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament on January 27, ahead of the upcoming Budget Session.

The meeting will be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament, sources said, adding that the government is expected to discuss important national issues and legislative business likely to come before the Houses during the upcoming session.

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2. A total of 30 sittings is expected during the session. The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1.