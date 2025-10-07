Centre to issue guidelines on rational use of cough syrups

New Delhi: In the wake of recent deaths of 18 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups, the union Health Ministry is set to issue fresh guidelines on the rational use of cough medications, particularly for paediatric use. The guidelines, aimed at parents, pharmacists, and healthcare providers, are expected to be shared with states and union Territories shortly, a Ministry official said. The decision follows a high-level review meeting chaired by union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, yesterday attended by senior officials from Central and state drug regulatory authorities, health departments, and key institutions such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The DGHS had recently cautioned against the use of cough syrups in children below two years of age, stating that most acute cough illnesses in this group are self-limiting and do not require medicines.

In a parallel move, the Ministry has initiated Risk-Based Inspections (RBI) of 19 pharmaceutical manufacturing units across six states. These inspections aim to identify systemic lapses in manufacturing practices and to bolster the existing quality assurance mechanisms.