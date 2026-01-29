Centre to soon roll out new CBG policy to strengthen Bio-Gas value chain: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: The Centre will soon introduce a new policy on Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) to further strengthen the existing framework across the entire bio-gas value chain, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Goa, Puri said the upcoming CBG policy will build on the deliberations and outcomes of the discussions held during the event.

“The policy will focus on providing financial support for biomass aggregation machinery and will also include schemes aimed at expanding pipeline infrastructure, helping improve the transportation and distribution of bio-gas across the country,” Puri stated.

The minister said the government is committed to creating a strong and sustainable energy ecosystem, adding that India’s policy framework for CBG is already robust and the new measures will further strengthen the sector.

“Bio-gas and CBG play an important role in India’s transition towards cleaner and more affordable energy sources, especially in rural and agricultural regions,” the minister said speaking after a two-day high-level conference held on January 28 and 29.

Puri also highlighted India’s broader energy ambitions, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to invest around $500 billion in the energy sector in the coming years.

“India Energy Week has emerged as a key platform to showcase India’s growing role in the global energy landscape and to attract international partnerships,” Puri told IANS.

On international cooperation, the minister referred to the India–European Union free trade agreement talks, saying energy collaboration will be an important component of deeper economic engagement between India and the EU.

He also spoke about global developments, including disturbances in West Asia, and said such geopolitical factors have an impact on energy markets, making energy security a top priority for India.

Puri further informed that Indian Oil Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with French energy major ENGIE to explore strategic cooperation in the LNG and gas sector.

He said the partnership will help Indian Oil strengthen its presence across the entire LNG and natural gas value chain and enhance India’s access to cleaner fuels.



