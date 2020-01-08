Trending :
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday Centre's plea to transfer all PILs filed in different High Courts, across the country...

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday Centre's plea to transfer all PILs filed in different High Courts, across the country challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, to the apex court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde stating that different High Courts may take conflicting views on the matter, especially in the backdrop of nearly 60 PILs have been filed in the apex court.

The court observed that it is always good to have advantage to see the view of the High Court. But, at the same time, the Chief Justice said we feel that the High Court should not take a view on the matter when it is pending before the apex court.

Mehta said that a PIL on validity of the law is scheduled for hearing in Karnataka High Court this week.

