Centre working to minimise impact of war on people: PM

Silchar/New Delhi: Amid concerns over the impact of Iran war on India's energy supply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government is sparing no effort to minimise its fallout on citizens and accused Opposition parties of fearmongering to push their agenda at the of cost national interest.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Assam’s Silchar, PM Modi said: "Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the citizens.” At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity, he said, accusing the Opposition party of failing in its vital task concerning the national interest," he said.

Modi said the grand old party is trying to create panic among the citizens amid the war in the Middle East and charged that the Congress has become a puppet in the hands of the forces hostile to India’s development.

After unveiling projects worth over Rs 23,550 crore, Modi alleged that the Congress had ignored the development of the Northeast for decades and allowed a drawing of the border during Independence that cut off Barak Valley's access to the sea. "The Congress does not have any vision either for Assam or for the nation, but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours, lies, and create false reels to mislead people," he claimed.

Modi also took on the Congress over its shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi last month, accusing the party of defaming the nation. “The entire world is interested in AI, and the successful summit in Delhi was attended by global leaders, tech companies and their heads. But the Congress tried to embarrass the country by indulging in a ‘kapda phar’ (tearing of clothes) exhibition,” he said. Modi said the entire country condemned “this vulgar” protest, but the “royal family of the Congress” is “patting themselves on the back”. “Congress is left with nothing but to tear its own clothes,” he added.

Alleging that the Congress engages in activities against the nation’s interest, the PM said it can never ensure the welfare of the people of any state. “Congress is losing one election after another, and in the near future, the party will hit a century of its losses.