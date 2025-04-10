Centre’s green signal for doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi rail line

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the doubling of Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra and Tamil Nadu at a cost of about Rs 1,332 crore. The project covering three districts in these two states will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 km.

“The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project is in line with the PM’s vision of a new India which will make people of the region atmanirbhar … enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Along with connectivity to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the project section also provides rail connectivity to other destinations like Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country. The multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 400 villages and about 14 lakh population.

“This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (4 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (20 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of one crore trees,” Vaishnaw added.