Centre’s thumbs-up for Rs 2.38L cr def purchases

New Delhi: The defence ministry has approved a significant procurement of military hardware, including S-400 missile systems and medium transport aircraft, to modernise its air force and enhance national security.

In a major defence acquisition push, India on Friday cleared procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia and 60 medium transport aircraft as well as a few other military platforms at a total cost of Rs 2.38 lakh crore to boost combat prowess of the defence forces.

The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on military procurement. It was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

While the defence ministry confirmed that the DAC cleared the procurement of S-400 missile systems and military transport aircraft, it did not specify the exact quantities. However, authoritative sources said the approval covers five S-400 units and 60 transport aircraft.

The IAF is procuring the military transport aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 planes. The top contenders for the multi-billion deal are Lockheed Martin's C-130 J Super Hercules, Embraer's KC-390 aircraft are Airbus Defence and Space's A-400M plane.

The IAF already operates 12 C-130 J Super Hercules. It is learnt that 12 aircraft will be procured in fly-away condition while 48 will have to be produced in India.

The decision to procure an additional batch of five S-400 air defence missile systems came months after their capability was proved during Operation Sindoor. The missile system played a crucial role in India's dominance over Pakistan during the May 7-10 hostilities last year.