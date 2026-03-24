CEO sets helpline after fatal Air Canada crash

Washington: Air Canada's CEO Michael Rousseau has announced a dedicated helpline and special assistance team for families after a runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport killed two pilots and injured dozens.

"Today is a very somber day at Air Canada," Air Canada President and CEO Rousseau said on Monday, adding, "I want to express our deepest sorrow for everyone affected."

The aircraft, Air Canada Express Flight AC8646 from Montreal, collided with a Port Authority fire truck while landing late Sunday, triggering a major emergency response and shutting down operations at one of the busiest US airports.

Rousseau said the airline's immediate focus is on supporting passengers, crew and their families.

"Our efforts are focused on the needs of our passengers and crew members, along with their families and loved ones," he added.

The airline has activated its Special Assistance Team and set up a helpline for families seeking information.

"Anything we can do now, we're doing," Rousseau said.

The flight, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, for a total of 76 people on board.

Rousseau confirmed, "We now know that the plane's Captain and the first officer were killed in this accident."

Authorities said at least 41 passengers and crew were taken to hospitals.

Many have since been released, though some injuries were described as serious.

Two people in the fire truck were also hospitalised but were in stable condition.

Officials said the fire truck had been responding to a separate incident involving another aircraft and was crossing the runway when the collision occurred.

Moments later, the Air Canada plane, which had just landed, struck the vehicle.

Air traffic control audio captured the urgency.

A controller is heard shouting, "Truck One, stop, stop, stop!" seconds before the crash.

Images from the spot showed severe damage to the nose of the aircraft, with debris scattered across the runway.

Emergency vehicles filled the area as rescue operations continued through the night.

Rousseau said the airline is working closely with authorities and will share updates as they are confirmed.

"We're fully supporting the relevant investigative authorities in their investigation to learn everything we can about these events," he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LaGuardia.

The airport remained closed for several hours, with more than 500 flights cancelled.

Officials said the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. ET.

Preliminary data indicated the aircraft was travelling at high speed moments before impact.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his "prayers this morning are with the families impacted", while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident "deeply saddening".

A passenger described the impact, saying, "It was like the plane jolted and you heard the pilot try to brake."

Air Canada said it will release further details as they are verified and urged the public to rely on official updates.