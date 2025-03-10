Chahal and Mahvash's Public Appearances Ignite Dating Rumors Amidst Divorce Speculations

During the Champions Trophy Final between India and New Zealand, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted together, attracting public attention. Chahal, born on July 23, 1990, in Jind, Haryana, is renowned for his leg-spin bowling and has represented India in both ODIs and T20Is.

In December 2020, Chahal married YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. However, reports from early 2025 indicate that the couple divorced after attending their final hearing in February.

RJ Mahvash, hailing from Aligarh, is a popular radio jockey and content creator known for her engaging prank videos on YouTube, where she has amassed over 828K subscribers. She pursued a Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University and a Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Following the Champions Trophy Final, Mahvash shared pictures and videos from the stadium, playfully suggesting she might be a good luck charm for Team India. Earlier, in December, their pictures from a Christmas celebration together fueled dating rumors. However, both Mahvash and Chahal have addressed these speculations, labeling them as "baseless" and requesting respect for their privacy.

In recent times, public appearances by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have sparked widespread speculation about their relationship. Despite these rumors, both individuals have consistently denied any romantic involvement. RJ Mahvash addressed the speculations by labeling them as "baseless" and emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

Similarly, Chahal has urged fans to avoid indulging in such rumors to prevent causing distress to their families. citeturn0search5

Amidst these developments, social media users have expressed support for Dhanashree Verma, Chahal's estranged wife, commending her composure in handling the ongoing speculations. However, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has provided further comments, and both continue to request privacy and respect regarding their personal lives.