Champions beyond the finish line: Para-athletes shine at Tata Mumbai marathon with climate message

Mumbai The Tata Mumbai Marathon once again transformed the city’s streets into a vibrant celebration of endurance, inclusion and purpose, with over 70,000 participants taking part in one of India’s largest sporting events. While elite African runners claimed top honours on the podium, it was the inspiring presence of athletes with disabilities that truly stole the spotlight and won hearts.

As in previous years, the marathon served as a powerful platform for social causes, bringing together individuals, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations working across health, environment and community development. This year, the event gained a strong sustainability focus as para-athletes teamed up with Project Mumbai, a leading citizen movement NGO, to raise awareness about Mumbai Climate Week an initiative aimed at driving collective climate action in the city.

A spirited group of 36 wheelchair basketball players participated under the Champions with Disability category, covering a distance of 1.6 kilometres. Supported by Project Mumbai, the athletes turned the stretch into a moving symbol of resilience and responsibility. Wearing specially designed T-shirts carrying the message “Mumbai Climate Week,” the players dribbled basketballs as they rolled forward, drawing loud cheers and admiration from spectators lining the route.

Adding to the visual impact, the participants held placards with messages such as, “Tell us what you can do for our city, where hope meets action.” The powerful slogans urged citizens to reflect on their role in shaping a cleaner, greener and more inclusive Mumbai.

The participation of the wheelchair basketball players sent a strong and timely message—that climate action must be inclusive and accessible to everyone, irrespective of physical ability. Their presence reinforced the idea that sustainability is not just an environmental issue but a collective social responsibility.

Geeta Chouhan, captain of the Indian Wheelchair Basketball Team, highlighted the importance of the collaboration. “At the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Mumbai Wheelers are proud to join forces with Project Mumbai. We believe a sustainable environment is a right for every citizen, regardless of ability. Together, let’s address the climate challenge through Mumbai Climate Week, one mile at a time,” she said.

Through determination, teamwork and purpose, these champions proved that real victories are measured not just in medals, but in meaningful impact.