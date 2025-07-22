Live
ICICI-Videocon ₹64 Crore Loan Scam: Tribunal Confirms Kochhar’s Role
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was found guilty of accepting ₹64 crore in bribes through her husband from the Videocon Group after sanctioning a ₹300 crore loan. The tribunal backed ED's asset seizure.
Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO of ICICI Bank, has been found guilty of taking a bribe of ₹64 crore. The money was sent from the Videocon Group to a company owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar, soon after ICICI Bank gave Videocon a ₹300 crore loan. This was seen as a “quid pro quo” — a deal where both sides benefit unfairly. A special court said this was part of a corrupt agreement.
The court said Chanda Kochhar broke the bank’s rules by not telling about her husband's money link. She was part of the team that approved the loan, which created a conflict of interest. The court also noted that even though her husband’s company was shown to be owned by someone else on paper, he was actually in control.
The court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take back assets worth ₹78 crore from the Kochhars. This decision reversed an earlier order that had freed their assets. The new ruling said the earlier decision had ignored key facts. The case is an example of how financial leaders must follow rules and avoid misuse of power.