Chandigarh: We consider you our partners; CM Kejriwal tells bizmen

Chandigarh : AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a meeting with Punjab industrialists in Amritsar on Thursday, said the Mann government considers them partners without whom the state’s development won’t be possible.

Kejriwal, along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, assured that the AAP government in Punjab will give a congenial atmosphere to the industry to flourish.

At the townhall meeting, Kejriwal, who arrived on a three-day Punjab visit on Wednesday, said the previous governments used to see industrialists with “shak ki nigah” (eye of suspicion) and always think how much they can milk them, but the present government considers them “our partners”.

“We consider you our partners. Punjab’s development cannot be possible without you,” said Kejriwal. Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “In Amritsar, we will establish a police unit related to tourism”.

This will be started as a pilot project in Amritsar, which sees heavy tourist footfall each day. The personnel in this unit will have a special uniform so that tourists can identify them from a distance and they will extend all kinds of help which tourists may need, he said.

In another initiative in traffic, Mann said, “We will introduce artificial intelligence.” Punjab has also decided to set up Sadak Suraksha Force and police department will be given 129 SUVs where cops will patrol every 30 km radius in the state and also extend a helping hand to accident victims. Mann also said that two cities, Amritsar and Patiala, have been chosen for pilot project where electric shuttle buses will be introduced.

Kejriwal said that he wants Punjab’s industry to flourish and Amritsar to regain its glory for which it was once famous decades ago. Kejriwal told the entrepreneurs that before assembly polls, AAP had held a townhall in Amritsar in which they had put some problems and given some suggestions.

“We had given you some guarantees. Now, many other parties too have started to talk guarantee, guarantee. But the guarantee which we give, no other party can give as it is Kejriwal ki guarantee. What we say, we fulfil that,” he said.