Channi vs Bittu: 'Deshdrohi' charge on ex-Punjab CM after war of words in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed a heated altercation between Congress leader & former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who recently switched from the grand old party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The war of words between Channi and Bittu also led to brief adjournment of the House. Moments later, Bittu released a video message and accused the former of misleading and misguiding the nation.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, said that the former Punjab chief minister was utterly wrong in claiming that the farmers were booked under NSA. He termed it an outrageous ploy to demean and mock the farmers.

"Today, a former Chief Minister (referring to Channi) behaved in an anti-national manner and misled the world through the Lok Sabha. He claimed that the NSA was imposed on the farmers, which is not the case. It was against the radical forces (Amritpal Singh) which wanted to break Punjab away from India," he pointed out.

Bittu also slammed the Congress leadership for backing Channi in the House.

"While he spoke, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was sitting there, enabling these statements," he said.

Earlier, during a discussion on the Union Budget, Channi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and listed out 'instances of undeclared Emergency'.

"This government does not treat all citizens equally. They are only concerned with staying in power. The BJP is responsible for a financial emergency in the country. They only talk about past Emergencies, but today, there is an undeclared Emergency," Channi said.

He also advocated for Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader and MP from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, who has been imprisoned under the NSA.

He argued: "Twenty lakh people elected an MP, and he (Amritpal Singh) is being imprisoned under the NSA. Freedom of speech is being suppressed, and the people of his constituency cannot voice their concerns in this House. This is also an Emergency."

The heated face-off between Channi and Bittu also drew the attention of lawmakers.

During the discussion on Union Budget, Channi referred to the assassination of Bittu's grandfather and former Punjab CM Beant Singh. The alleged personal remarks left the Union Minister infuriated, who shot back by saying, "my grandfather sacrificed his life for the nation and not for Congress party".