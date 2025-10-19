Chants of ‘Yogi Yogi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ resonate at Ram Ki Paidi and Saryu ghats

Ayodhya, October 19: Under the radiant lights of Deepotsav 2025, every corner of Ayodhya shone with the accomplishments of the Yogi government and devotion to Lord Shri Ram. Volunteers and youth gathered at Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu Ghats praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wholeheartedly, saying that CM Yogi is their icon and that his personality allows them to feel a direct connection. Coordinators and students of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University also lauded the grandeur of the festival and the CM’s leadership, emphasizing that under his guidance, Ayodhya’s glory has been revived.

Under the guidance of women professors from Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, a traditional Swastik design was created on Ram Ki Paidi in the classical Chowk Puran style, mesmerizing devotees. Led by Professor Dr. Sarita Dwivedi (Head of Rangoli), professors and students together crafted numerous attractive artworks. The illuminated designs further enhanced the beauty of Deepotsav, earning widespread admiration from visitors.

Karan Pandey, an MA student of Sanskrit preparing for rituals, said that this year’s Deepotsav was celebrated with more grandeur than ever before. “Ayodhya feels like heaven itself. Since CM Yogi Adityanath took office, our Sanatan Dharma has become even stronger. We are proud that the CM came to Ram Katha Park and boosted our enthusiasm,” he added. Karan is currently residing in a gurukul in Ayodhya while pursuing his studies in Sanskrit.

Students from Avadh University were brimming with excitement over Deepotsav. Ashutosh Singh, who came from Sultanpur to study, said, “After CM Yogi Adityanath too over the office, Ayodhya’s image has completely transformed. Deepotsav is no longer just a festival of devotion; it has become a symbol of Ayodhya’s identity.” Ashutosh attended the festival with his family, expressing pride in the event.

Volunteers stationed at Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu Ghats managed the festival arrangements with remarkable organization. The youth displayed exemplary discipline, dedication, and spirit of service. Everywhere, chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” rows of lamps, and the energy of the young participants transformed Ayodhya into a confluence of devotion and vibrance.