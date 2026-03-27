Chaos Erupts In J&K Assembly As MLAs Protest Killing Of Iran’s Former Leader

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes after members of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference staged protests over the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ongoing military conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Legislators were seen raising slogans and displaying posters and portraits inside the House, triggering strong objections from BJP members. The situation escalated further when a physical altercation broke out between Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi.

Several opposition parties, including Congress, CPI(M), and PDP, joined the protests, disrupting proceedings during Question Hour despite repeated appeals by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to maintain order. As tensions intensified, police personnel were deployed inside the Assembly premises to restore normalcy, and the House was adjourned for half an hour.

The protest took place during the resumed budget session, which had reconvened after a five-week break. The session is scheduled to continue until early April.

Speaking to the media, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq expressed solidarity with Iran, stating that the party stands firmly with its people. He also reiterated the stance earlier taken by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had condemned the killing and described the conflict as unjust.

Omar Abdullah also urged Narendra Modi to use diplomatic channels to help de-escalate tensions, stressing that ending the conflict would be in the interest of global peace.

The developments come amid a rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The conflict has already disrupted global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over energy supplies and economic stability worldwide.