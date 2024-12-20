Chautala was seasoned politician and visionary leader: Haryana Governor

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

In his condolence message, Governor Dattatraya described Chautala as a seasoned politician and visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Haryana.

"Om Prakash Chautala's contributions to the development of Haryana and his commitment to the welfare of its people particularly 'kisaans' (farmers) will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the state and its people," said Dattatraya.

Recalling his personal experience with Chautala, the Governor said: "When I was Union Urban Development Minister, Chautala was the CM of Haryana. He met me regarding the development of the National Capital Region.

"During the meeting of the NCR Development Board, Chautala, who was also a member, used to share his valuable insights and vision about the region's all-round development," the Governor said.

"Despite age, Chautala was active in public life. Only recently, I met his son Abhay Chautala at Raj Bhavan. I inquired about Om Prakash Chautala's health and conveyed my best wishes to him," he said.

Dattatraya spoke to Abhay and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for strength to help them endure this irreparable loss.

"May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," added Dattatraya.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president and five-time Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, whose family ruled the state's dusty and defection-ridden politics for decades largely in rural areas with predominant Jat voters, died in Gurugram after a cardiac arrest.

The 89-year-old leader suffered a cardiac arrest at his home and was rushed to Medanta Hospital but he passed away.

Family said the elderly Chautala would be cremated at Teja Khera in Sirsa district on Saturday afternoon. His body would be kept there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to pay respects.



