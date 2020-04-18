Chennai: 2 nurses, doctor test positive at MMC

Chennai: The cardiology and medicine department of the Madras Medical College (MMC) in Chennai is under watch after a doctor and two nurses tested positive for Covid-19.

Early last week, a 60-year-old cardiac patient came for consultation in the medicine department of the hospital. He was referred to cardiology department where he was treated for heart ailment but he expired, sources tell Outlook.

He was neither suspected nor tested for COVID-19.A week later, the cardiologist who treated the patient and two staff nurses, one each from medicine and cardio department, one of whom has a 10-month old baby, developed Covid-19 symptoms, and tested positive.