Chennai set for high-stakes electoral battles as DMK, AIADMK lock horns in 12 key seats

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, Chennai has emerged as a decisive political arena, with the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK preparing for a fierce and closely fought contest that could shape the overall outcome in the state.

In a clear indication of a predominantly bipolar contest in the capital, the DMK and AIADMK are set to face each other directly in 12 of Chennai’s 16 Assembly constituencies.

This concentration of straight contests highlights the strategic importance both parties place on securing a strong foothold in the metropolitan region, which has historically played a key role in determining electoral trends.

The constituencies expected to witness direct DMK-AIADMK clashes include Kolathur, RK Nagar, Villivakkam, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Egmore, Royapuram, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam, and T Nagar -- all politically significant segments with varied demographic profiles and strong party presence.

In the remaining constituencies, the electoral picture is more fragmented, shaped by alliance configurations and regional players.

In Mylapore, the DMK is set to take on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, reflecting the broader coalition dynamics in the state. Perambur is expected to witness a contest involving the PMK, while in Saidapet, the AMMK is likely to emerge as a key challenger, adding another layer of competition.

Beyond Chennai, similar patterns are unfolding across major districts such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Salem, where direct contests between the DMK and AIADMK are anticipated. These regions, like the capital, are expected to witness intense campaigning and strategic mobilisation by both parties.

Statewide, the DMK and AIADMK are projected to face each other in around 121 constituencies, reinforcing their central rivalry in the election.

Additionally, the DMK is expected to be in direct contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in about 18 constituencies, highlighting pockets of multi-cornered fights.

As campaigning gathers pace, Chennai remains at the centre of political attention, with parties intensifying outreach efforts to urban voters. The outcome in the city is likely to play a crucial role in determining the balance of power in Tamil Nadu.