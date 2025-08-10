Chennai to host three-day Patriotic Film Festival from tomorrow ahead of Independence Day

Patriotism has long been a central theme in Indian cinema, with filmmakers across generations celebrating the nation's history, struggles, and spirit through powerful storytelling.

This Independence Day week, that enduring tradition will be honoured through a special patriotic film festival, is jointly organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

The three-day festival, to be held from August 11 to 13 at the Tagore Film Centre in Chennai, will showcase a curated selection of landmark feature films and documentaries that have stirred national pride over the decades.

The event will be inaugurated on Monday, following the opening screening of the 1965 classic 'Shaheed', which pays tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Seven feature films and four documentaries are on the festival's line-up.

Among the feature films are timeless works such as 'Veerapandiya Kattabomman' (1959) and 'Parasakthi' (1952) -- both starring the legendary Sivaji Ganesan -- as well as more recent hits like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (2019) and 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' (2023).

Other notable titles include 'Saat Hindustani' (1969), Amitabh Bachchan's debut film set against the backdrop of the liberation of Goa, which will be the festival's closing screening.

The documentary segment will feature 'Our Flag, Shahadat, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, and Tilak', each exploring pivotal moments and personalities in India's freedom struggle and nation-building journey.

According to the organisers, the festival aims to connect audiences -- especially younger generations -- with films that have not only entertained but also inspired patriotism and civic pride.

The screenings will serve as a reminder of cinema's powerful role in shaping and reflecting India's collective identity.

Entry to all screenings is free, offering the people an opportunity to experience these classics on the big screen.

"We want people to relive the stories that shaped our nation and inspired millions," an NFDC official said.

For additional details about the schedule and screenings, interested viewers can contact the organisers at 8778553991.