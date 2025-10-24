Live
Chennai Urologist Warns Against Excess Salt Intake: Simple Dietary Tweaks Can Safeguard Kidney Health
Highlights
- Dr. Venkat Subramaniam, a Chennai-based urologist, cautions that consuming too much salt can harm the kidneys, raise blood pressure, and cause stones.
- He advises using natural flavor enhancers like lemon, garlic, and pepper instead of salt, and being mindful of hidden sodium in processed foods to maintain long-term kidney health.
Many people unknowingly consume far more salt than their bodies need, putting their kidney health at risk. Dr. Venkat Subramaniam, Senior Urologist and Executive Director at AINU Hospital, Chennai, highlighted in a recent Instagram post that excessive salt intake can lead to kidney stones, high blood pressure, and even kidney damage over time.
He noted that even small reductions in salt can make a big difference. “You don’t need much salt to make food tasty,” Dr. Subramaniam explained. “Try using natural seasonings like lemon, garlic, and pepper to enhance flavor without compromising health.”
The urologist also warned against hidden salt found in packaged and processed foods, which often exceeds the recommended daily limit. Reading food labels carefully and choosing fresh ingredients can significantly reduce sodium intake.
Dr. Subramaniam emphasized that small, consistent changes in cooking habits can help preserve kidney health for years. A little awareness, he said, goes a long way toward preventing kidney-related diseases.
