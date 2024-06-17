Live
- 5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in China's Guangdong
- Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, 41 injured
- Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge
- 40 pc reduction in DJB's water supply to Lutyens’ Zone
- New 410 GW offshore wind capacity to be installed over next 10 years globally
- After 3 auditions, Lakshya bagged 'Industry' role on the day of 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere
- AIFF parts ways with head coach Igor Stimac following disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign
- Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services
- Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership
- Haryana to set up additional 800 MW thermal power unit
Chhagan Bhujbal demands caste census in India
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests over Maratha and OBC quotas in Maharashtra, NCP minister and Samata Parishad Founder, Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday made a strong case for conducting a caste census across India, saying that he will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.
“If this census is done, it will be of great benefit to the OBCs of the country as they will get a huge amount of funds from the Centre,” he told reporters after chairing the Samata Parishad meeting here.
“Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. Now we are going to make an appeal to him to get a caste census done. If it is done, it will shed light on various issues of OBCs. We will not only understand the population but also the situation of OBCs,” said Bhujbal.
He added that the funds would be available to OBCs also which currently are available only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Bhujbal’s demand for a caste census came days after NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar demanded it last week.
Interestingly, the Congress, NCP and NCP(SP) have strongly demanded a caste census while the BJP has yet to make it stand clear on this issue.