Chhath Puja, GST Bachat Utsav, Indian Coffee and more: Highlights of PM Modi’s 127th 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 127th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” – a monthly radio broadcast, where he greeted the countrymen on the Chhath Parv, saluted the efforts of young creators in reviving Sanskrit and also touched upon issues like Indian coffee getting the global spotlight.

Extending his heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, he said that it is a "beautiful example" of India’s social unity, where individuals from all sections of society come together to pray.

PM Modi said, "The entire country is now filled with the joy of festivals. We all celebrated Diwali a few days back, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. Thekua is being prepared in homes, ghats are being adorned everywhere, and markets are abuzz with excitement. A blend of devotion, warmth and tradition can be seen everywhere."

The four-day festival of faith and devotion, Chhath Puja, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khaay. Dedicated to the Sun God, the festival celebrates the harmony between nature and humanity, embodying purity, gratitude and discipline.

Praising the devotion, he said, "The way women who observe the Chhath fast prepare for this festival with dedication and sincerity is truly inspiring in itself."

"The great festival of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature and society. At the Chhath Ghats, people from every section of society stand together. This scene is the most beautiful example of India's social unity," he said.

He also urged the people to join the festivities.

The Prime Minister also shared messages from people in response to his recent letter addressed to the nation during this festive season, emphasising the country's accomplishments.

He mentioned that in response to his letter, he received messages from many citizens.

He said, "Operation Sindoor has truly filled every Indian with pride. This year, lamps of happiness were lit even in areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once loomed. People want the complete eradication of this Maoist menace that has put the future of their children in danger."

Speaking about the 'GST Bachat Utsav', PM Modi said that there was "great enthusiasm" among people regarding it.

"This time, another heartwarming thing during the festivals is the massive increase in the purchase of 'Swadeshi' products in the markets. In the letters people sent me, they shared the 'Swadeshi' products they bought," he said, hailing the rise in use of 'Swadeshi' products during the festive season.

He also mentioned that he received numerous messages on cleanliness and sanitation efforts. He commended initiatives such as 'The Garbage Cafe' in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, where food is provided in exchange for plastic waste. He also highlighted a similar effort by Bengaluru engineer Kapil Sharma, who started a campaign to revitalise the city's lakes.

PM Modi also congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their endeavour to increase the number of Indian breed dogs in their units.

“Many of you would remember that about five years ago, I discussed Indian breeds of dogs in this program. I had urged my fellow citizens and our security forces to adopt Indian breeds of dogs, as they adapt more easily to our environment and conditions. I am happy to say that our security agencies have made commendable efforts in this direction. BSF and CRPF have increased the number of Indian breed dogs in their contingents,” PM Modi said.

He further informed, “BSF's National Training Centre for dogs is located in Tekanpur, Gwalior. Here, special focus is being accorded to the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from Karnataka and Maharashtra. At this Centre, trainers are training the dogs more effectively with the help of technology and innovation.”

Notably, the BSF is set to showcase an exclusive marching contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs during the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister further highlighted Odisha's renowned Koraput coffee and said, “India's coffee is coffee at its finest — brewed in India and loved by the world.”

"You all know about my association with tea, but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat'! You may recall that last year we talked about Araku coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Some time ago, many people from Odisha also shared their feelings with me regarding Koraput coffee. They wrote to me saying that Koraput coffee should also be discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat'," the Prime Minister said.

He further said, “Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world. Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Biligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore and Malabar in Kerala — the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable.”

“There are also many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee. I have been told that our North-East is also progressing in coffee cultivation. This is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide," he added.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Komaram Bheem, the revered tribal leader who spearheaded the Gond rebellion against the British and the feudal Nizams of Hyderabad in 1928.

“In the early 20th century, uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime, that young man openly challenged an officer of the Nizam named Siddiqui. The Nizam had sent Siddiqui to confiscate the farmers' crops. But in this struggle against oppression, that young man killed Siddiqui. He also successfully managed to evade arrest. Escaping from the tyrannical police of the Nizam, that young man reached Assam, hundreds of kilometres away," PM Modi stated in the radio programme.

"The great personality I am talking about is Komaram Bheem. His birth anniversary was celebrated on October 22. Komaram Bheem did not live a long life; he only lived for 40 years, but during his lifetime, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community," he said.

He also lauded the creativity of India's youth and their deepening connection with the nation's cultural roots, and went on to narrate the efforts of two sisters – Kamala and Jhanvi – describing their work as ‘fantastic’.

“There is another young person's channel on Instagram called 'Sanskrit Chhatroham'. The young person who runs this channel not only provides information related to Sanskrit, but also makes humorous videos in Sanskrit. Young people really like these videos in Sanskrit. Many of you may have also seen Samashti's videos. Samashti presents her songs in Sanskrit in myriad ways. Another young person is Bhavesh Bhimnathani. Bhavesh talks about Sanskrit shlokas, spiritual philosophy, and principles,” he said.