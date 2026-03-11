Chhattisgarh: 108 Maoists carrying Rs 3.95 crore reward surrender in Jagdalpur

Raipur/Jagdalpur: One of the largest Naxalite surrenders in recent years took place in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the Union government’s drive for a “Naxal-free India.” State's Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma told reporters that 108 Maoists laid down arms across several districts, describing the move as a significant achievement in the final phase of the Chhattisgarh Naxal Operation.

He further revealed that six AK-47 rifles, 11 INSAS rifles, and a massive dump near the Indravati river were recovered, along with cash worth Rs 3.60 crore and one kilogram of gold.

The surrendered cadres carried a combined reward of Rs 3.95 crore, making this the largest mass surrender in recent years.

District-wise figures show 37 surrenders from Bijapur, four from Narayanpur, 16 from Bastar, three from Kanker, 18 from Sukma, and 30 from Dantewada. Among them, 22 had bounties of Rs 8 lakh each, 31 carried Rs 5 lakh, one had Rs 3 lakh, nine had Rs 2 lakh, and 43 had Rs 1 lakh each.

Officials confirmed that the largest Maoist dump ever recovered has been seized with the help of surrendered cadres and will be displayed during the surrender ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set March 31, 2026, as the deadline for achieving a Naxal-free India. The surrender of such a large number of cadres ahead of the deadline is being hailed as a major success for security forces and the administration.

Just days earlier, 15 Maoists, including nine women, surrendered in Mahasamund district, handing over weapons such as AK-47s, SLRs, and INSAS rifles. That group was linked to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Committee, active along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

These developments follow CRPF Director General GP Singh’s recent visit to Forward Operating Bases in Chhattisgarh, where he urged troops to remain vigilant in the final phase of operations.

He stressed strict adherence to security protocols to avoid casualties, warning that hidden IEDs remain the biggest threat.

With the latest mass surrender and record recovery of arms and assets, officials believe the campaign for a Naxal-free India has gained decisive momentum.