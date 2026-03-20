Chhattisgarh abrogates 12 pc cess on land registration, passes new bill to curb unfair means in job recruitment exams

Raipur: On the final day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly budget session on Friday, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government passed the Chhattisgarh Cess Amendment Bill 2026.

The legislation abolishes the 12 per cent cess levied on land registrations across the state.

The decision is set to provide direct financial relief of around 150 crore rupees annually to nearly 30 million residents by removing the additional burden over standard stamp duty during purchase or sale of land.

Officials said the measure will facilitate greater investment and streamline business activities while offering substantial ease to the common public.

The 12 per cent cess had been introduced by the previous Congress government to support the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club Scheme.

During the Assembly debate, Opposition members alleged that nearly 52 crore rupees from the public exchequer were spent in a non-transparent manner without proper registration or audit of the scheme.

BJP Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar demanded a detailed investigation and recovery of the misused funds from the responsible officials.

After heated discussions, the Bill was passed granting immediate relief to citizens from the extra stamp duty charges.

The House also passed the "Chhattisgarh Prevention of Unfair Means in Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations Bill 2026".

The new law aims to curb paper leaks and all fraudulent practices in government recruitment and competitive examinations.

It seeks to ensure that all examinations are conducted with complete transparency and impartiality while prescribing strict penalties against anyone who endangers the future of the state's youth.

Chief Minister Sai described the youth as the foundation for a Developed Chhattisgarh.

He accused the previous Congress government of widespread irregularities and corruption in recruitment processes.

Several accused in the Public Service Commission scam remain in jail after the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The state government has committed to 100 per cent transparency a fixed schedule for examinations, severe punishment for cheating syndicates, and a total ban on the use of electronic devices for unfair means.

The state Assembly also unanimously passed the Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board Bill.

The board will comprise one chairperson and up to three members and will be empowered to outsource recruitment processes to external agencies for greater efficiency.







