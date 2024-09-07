Chhattisgarh Congress chief slams BJP govt over crimes against women

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij claimed on Saturday that the BJP government is "sleeping peacefully" despite "increasing" incidents of crimes against women in the state.

He said that the Congress' women cell will stage a protest in Raipur on September 10 against the "rising" crimes against women and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The state Congress chief accused the BJP-led state government of protecting criminals and making the police ineffective.

About Article 370, Baij said that only time will tell whether the Jammu and Kashmir's special status will be restored or not. "But the BJP is very scared about the Jammu and Kashmir (Assembly) elections," he added.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP on the issue of terrorism in J&K. "Even though the BJP talks about eliminating terrorism, terrorism is still growing in Jammu and Kashmir, and there was a bomb blast right after Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi took the oath for his third term," he said.

"Terrorism hasn't been eradicated; incidents are happening continuously, and Jammu and Kashmir have become more unsafe than before. That's why the people of Jammu and Kashmir will give BJP a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections," Baij said.

About terrorism in Punjab, he said it was the Congress party which eradicated terrorism there.

He questioned what terrorism the BJP has eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the BJP of actually helping terrorism flourish. He urged the BJP to stop blaming others and focus on doing their job.

The Chhattisgarh Congress chief also criticised West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on 'The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024'. He called the Governor's interference in blocking a bill passed by a democratically elected government ''inappropriate''.

Meanwhile, Baij congratulated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on joining the Congress, saying that after serving the nation, it's great that ''our gold medalists have joined the party''. The Congress leader said that they will strengthen the party and benefit Haryana and its people.