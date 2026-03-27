Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Validity Of Testimony Via Sign Language Interpreter

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that statements delivered through a sign language interpreter hold full legal validity and can be relied upon for conviction. The observation came while the court upheld a life sentence awarded to a man convicted of sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman.

A bench comprising Ramesh Sinha and Ravindra Kumar Agrawal dismissed the accused’s appeal, affirming the trial court’s March 2023 verdict.

The High Court noted that the trial court had taken appropriate and sensitive measures to ensure the survivor could communicate effectively. When she faced difficulty understanding certain questions, the court used a plastic doll for clarification and allowed a sign language interpreter to assist her throughout the proceedings.

According to the judges, such assistance did not weaken the credibility of the testimony. Instead, it enabled the survivor to present her account clearly and accurately. The court emphasised that a person’s inability to hear or speak does not diminish the evidentiary value of their statement.

It further observed that there was no indication of any mental incapacity that would prevent the survivor from understanding or narrating the incident. Her statements, conveyed through gestures and interpretation, were found to be consistent with the FIR and her earlier accounts to the police, where she had identified her brother-in-law as the accused.

The ruling reinforces the principle of inclusive justice, ensuring that individuals with disabilities are given equal opportunity to be heard within the legal system.