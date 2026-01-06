Chhattisgarh Police Parade Man Accused Of Molesting Woman Constable During Coal Protest

The Chhattisgarh Police on Monday publicly paraded a man accused of assaulting and molesting a woman constable during violent protests against a coal project in Raigarh district. The accused, identified as Chitraseen Sao, was taken to court with his face smeared black and a garland of slippers around his neck, while police personnel escorted him through public roads.

During the march, Sao was allegedly forced to raise slogans condemning attacks on police personnel, including statements asserting respect for the police force and declaring that tearing a police uniform was a grave offence. At one point, he was also made to perform sit-ups on the road as onlookers recorded videos of the incident.

Police officials said Sao is the main accused in the violence that erupted on December 27 in the Tamnar block, where protests against the Gare Pelma Sector-1 coal project turned aggressive. During the clashes, Inspector Kamla Pusham was reportedly assaulted, and another woman constable was allegedly partially disrobed, incidents that were captured on video and later circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage within the police force.

The unrest followed weeks of agitation by residents of several villages opposing a public hearing for the coal block allotted to Jindal Industries. On the day of the violence, a large gathering blocked a highway, and despite repeated appeals by authorities to maintain calm, protesters allegedly broke barricades, pelted stones, set vehicles on fire and attacked police personnel. Several officers, including women constables, sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

Following the incident, multiple FIRs were registered under serious sections related to rioting, assault on public servants, arson and outraging the modesty of a woman, along with provisions of the IT Act for circulating objectionable content. Police said extensive searches were conducted across nearby villages to identify and arrest those involved.

Senior police officials stated that strict action was being taken against the accused and that efforts were continuing to apprehend others linked to the violence. Women police personnel said the arrest and public action reflected the force’s anger over the humiliation of their colleagues and expressed confidence that the accused would face stringent punishment under the law.