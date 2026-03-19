Chhattisgarh Tightens Action Against LPG Misuse, Over 1,000 Cylinders Seized

The Chhattisgarh government has stepped up its drive against the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders, carrying out more than 200 raids across the state and seizing over 1,000 cylinders. The highest number of recoveries came from Raipur, followed by Bilaspur.

This action aims to stop the diversion of subsidised household gas for commercial purposes such as hotels and other businesses, ensuring that genuine domestic consumers do not face shortages. Officials emphasized that maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted LPG supply remains a top priority.

The crackdown was reviewed in a meeting led by the Food Secretary, where authorities were instructed to strengthen monitoring systems and improve distribution efficiency across all districts. To make access easier for consumers, multiple booking options like mobile calls, WhatsApp, IVRS, and online platforms are being actively promoted.

Additionally, the state has implemented a priority-based distribution system for commercial LPG. Essential services—including hospitals, educational institutions, military units, railways, and airports—will receive supplies based on their monthly needs. Meanwhile, usage for government offices and commercial establishments will be regulated to avoid shortages.

The food department has also kept complaint helplines active, ensuring that issues related to LPG supply and booking are resolved quickly in coordination with oil companies. Authorities confirmed that this enforcement drive will continue in the coming days to safeguard domestic LPG availability.