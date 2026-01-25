Chh’garh: 3 DRG jawans injured in twin IED blasts during anti-Maoist operation in Karregutta hills

Three personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police were injured in two separate Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts on Sunday amid an ongoing anti-Maoist cordon and search operation in the rugged Karregutta hills.

The incident unfolded on the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, a notorious Maoist stronghold known for its dense forests and difficult terrain.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoist cadres, a joint team comprising Dantewada and Bijapur police, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingents and DRG units, launched a major encirclement operation early in the morning to flush out insurgents from the inaccessible Karregutta area, police officials said.

The first blast occurred around 10 am, followed by a second in the afternoon at different locations within the operation zone. All three injured jawans belong to the DRG contingent and sustained injuries from the powerful explosions planted by Maoists to target security forces.

Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavarna confirmed the development, stating that the injured personnel were promptly evacuated from the site.

They were airlifted by helicopter to a private hospital in Raipur, the state capital, for advanced medical treatment. Their condition remains under evaluation, though initial reports indicate they are receiving immediate care.

This latest attack comes against the backdrop of intensified anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's southern districts, where security forces have conducted large-scale drives in recent months to dismantle Maoist networks.

Karregutta and adjoining hills have been focal points in past offensives, including major operations that resulted in significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as neutralisation of several insurgents.

Authorities suspect the IEDs were strategically placed by retreating Maoist cadres to impede the advance of security teams. The operation continues with heightened caution, including enhanced demining efforts and aerial surveillance to neutralise remaining threats.

Police and senior officials have reiterated their commitment to eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the region, emphasising that such cowardly tactics will not deter ongoing efforts to restore peace and development in affected tribal areas.

Families of the injured have been informed, and support is being extended.