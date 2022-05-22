Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Laid The Foundation Stone For The 20 Projects

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, placed the foundation stones for 20 projects worth Rs 34.30 crore in the Nilgiris district on Saturday. Furthermore, he inaugurated 28 completed projects whose worth is Rs 56.20 crore during the function that took place in a Government Arts College.



Stalin also presented Rs 28.13 crore in social benefits to 9,500 people.



The Chief Minister also presented a bust of John Sullivan, the modern-day founder of Nilgiris, at the Government Botanical Garden, reported The News Indian Express

In 1817, Sullivan, the British Collector of composite Coimbatore, contributed to the development of the district as well as Ooty, which is now known as Udhagamandalam. The Rs 20 lakh bronze bust was introduced to honour the 200th anniversary of Ooty's founding.

At the Doddabetta Panchayat Muthorai Children Centre, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a special medical camp for malnourished children as part of the 'Ensure Nutrition' scheme for children under the age of six.

'Ensure Nutrition' is a programme that attempts to give malnourished children with specialised medical care. The medical camps will last one month in each district.

Meanwhile, he paid tribute to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his statue at the bus station here on his death anniversary.