Chief Minister offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and Kaal Bhairav Mandir

Varanasi, 17 January.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Varanasi on Saturday.

Chief Minister reached Varanasi afer the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Integrated Court Complex in Chandauli.

Here, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and paid obeisance at the shrine of Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav.

This is the second visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Varanasi in the month January.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed rituals and offered prayers at the Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, praying for public welfare.

At the Kaal Bhairav Mandir, the Chief Minister interacted with young children, enquired about their well being, and also distributed chocolates.

The Chief Minister also greeted the devotees who had come for darshan.

During the visit, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA Saurabh Shrivastava, Avadhesh Singh and others were present.