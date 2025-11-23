Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the second floor of Akhil Bharatiya Uttarakhand Dharmshala – Tirthraj Pushkar in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Chief Minister announces an additional assistance of ₹50 lakh for the Ashram

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Government had provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the construction of the Ashram

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated the second floor of the Akhil Bharatiya Uttarakhand Dharmshala Ashram located in Tirthraj Pushkar, Ajmer, Rajasthan. A large number of migrant Uttarakhandis, local residents, and representatives of various organizations were present at the special event.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that he first offers his obeisance to Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe and the originator of the Vedas, who resides in the sacred land of Tirthraj Pushkar. He added that being present on this holy and spiritually enriched land is a matter of great fortune and joy for him.

The Chief Minister said that Pushkar, Kurukshetra, Haridwar, Gaya, and Prayagraj have been described as the Panchteerth in the scriptures. Among them, Pushkar—the sacred site of Lord Brahma’s yajna—is considered the “guru of all pilgrimages.” He stated that Pushkar is not merely a pilgrimage site but an eternal flame of Sanatan culture that continually inspires humanity to walk the path of virtue, penance, sacrifice, and righteousness.

He said that the merit of the Char Dham Yatra is considered complete only when one takes a holy dip in Pushkar’s sacred lake. The Chief Minister became emotional as he shared that perhaps inspired by the spiritual glory and aura of this divine place, his parents named him ‘Pushkar.’

Thanking the organizing committee and migrant Uttarakhandis, the Chief Minister said that he does not feel he is in Rajasthan but among his own family from Devbhoomi. He expressed confidence that this Dharmshala will, in the coming years, become an important resting place for devotees and further strengthen the cultural, spiritual, and social ties between Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

⸻

Cultural Renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Sanatan culture is gaining a renewed global identity. The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the redevelopment of Kedarnath–Badrinath have elevated India’s spiritual heritage to new heights.

He said that the Uttarakhand Government, guided by PM Modi, is working on several major projects including the beautification of the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple regions, the Shri Krishna Yamuna Teerth Circuit, the Haridwar–Rishikesh Corridor, the Sharda Corridor, and the establishment of the Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University.

⸻

Firm measures to preserve cultural identity and social harmony

Chief Minister Dhami said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the spiritual and cultural center of the entire nation. To protect the original cultural character of this sacred land, the state government has taken several significant and strict decisions.

A stringent law has been enforced against forced religious conversions. Strict action is being taken against unlawful activities like land jihad, love jihad, and ‘spit jihad.’ An anti-riot law has been implemented under which rioters themselves must compensate for damages.

More than 10,000 acres of government land encroached through illegal occupations—marked with green, blue, and yellow cloth—have been freed. Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ensuring equal laws for all citizens.

The Madarsa Board has been dissolved under the new law, and a government-recognized curriculum has been made mandatory in all schools. Over 250 illegal madarsas have been shut down. Under Operation Kalnemi, strict action is being taken against those spreading deception at religious places by disguising themselves.

The Chief Minister said that the objective of the state government is not to promote divisive mindsets but to establish centers of knowledge and values across Devbhoomi.

⸻

Appeal to migrant Uttarakhandis

The Chief Minister urged Uttarakhandis living across the country to proudly preserve and promote their culture, identity, and the glorious traditions of their ancestors.

He said, “Our resolve is to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of India. With the mantra of ‘resolve without alternatives,’ we are moving forward continuously, and every Uttarakhandi will contribute with dedication and hard work.”

⸻

Acknowledgment for support in Ashram construction

During the event, it was also mentioned that the Uttarakhand Government had earlier provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the construction of the Ashram, for which heartfelt gratitude was expressed to Chief Minister Dhami.

The event was graced by Shri Onkar Singh Lakhawat, Chairman – Rajasthan Heritage Protection Authority and senior BJP leader; Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, MLA and Minister – Government of Rajasthan; Shri Lokbandhu, District Magistrate – Ajmer; Shri S. S. Tadagi, President – Akhil Bharatiya Uttarakhand Ashram; Shri Rajendra Vyas; along with a large number of migrant Uttarakhandis and local administrative officials.