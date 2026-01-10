Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji’s 726th manifestation festival

Prayagraj, 10 January - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Shrimad Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji’s 726th manifestation festival at Magh Mela on Saturday and shared thoughts. Goraksh Peethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked those running secularism’s contract and urged avoiding dividers. He said division on caste, sect-religion basis will become cause of total destruction for us, like what’s seen in Bangladesh today. No one speaks on incidents there. Shops of those running contract in secularism’s name wield power to break Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma, but on Bangladesh incidents, Fevikol and tape seem stuck on their mouths. No candle march even on Bangladesh incidents. This is a warning for us too.

CM warned that those dividing society today can never be well-wishers. When in power, these people couldn’t think beyond family. They will give many slogans again, but when opportunity comes, they will do the same as before. Identity crisis, anarchy, attacks on Sanatan Dharma, and under riots’ guise scorch everyone again. We must not allow repetition. Double engine government always stands to strengthen Sanatan faith. Never let dividers, breakers, weakeners flourish. If we all advance with this resolve, coming time is Sanatan Dharma’s. Just as flag waves on Ram Mandir, Sanatan flag will wave worldwide, and then no audacity to cut weak, Dalit Hindus in Bangladesh.

Chief Minister said Prayagraj’s holy land was developed as Sanatan Dharma’s center by Maharishi Bhardwaj, Maharishi Valmiki, other revered sages through penance-sadhana. On this Triveni holy land, 726 years ago Bhakti Shiromani Bhagwan Ramanandacharya manifested. Prayagraj’s holy land, with Bhagwan Veni Madhav’s infinite grace, Bhagwan Akshayavat’s vicinity, Triveni’s form we remember as Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati, devotees from country-world come dip at Sangam. Here is dharma, justice, knowledge too. Country’s various seekers gather here for all three.

CM Yogi said Satua Baba united everyone. Bhagwan Ramanandacharya’s holy birth anniversary in Prayagraj. Paush Purnima fell on 3 January this year so all joined event. CM called saints: Discuss, at Daraganj family/site where Ramanandacharya Ji manifested, build their memorial-temple, government will cooperate. Ramanandacharya Ji Maharaj united divided society. Make their inspiration life’s mantra.

CM Yogi mentioning Jagadguru Ramanandacharya said no one becomes great suddenly. For greatness, capacity to imbibe divine qualities, firm will-power, vision needed. Ordinary man thinks only self-family, world limited to family, but great man full of divine qualities has divine vision to awaken welfare-dharma. Their feelings not for self-selfishness, but paramarth. On this earth, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Bhagwan did this work.

CM said 726 years ago era was when invaders wanted to crush Sanatan Dharma. Foreign invaders conspired to break society, divide on caste name, shatter social fabric on many ideologies. Then Ramanandacharya Ji called to unite sects-religions. Said all people always entitled to surrender at God’s feet. Don’t divide on sect-religion basis. To unite society, Bhagwan Ramanandacharya made twelve disciples from different castes (Anantacharya Ji, Kabir Das Ji, Sadguru Ravidas Ji, Sadguru Pipa Ji, Sursuranand Ji, Sukhanand Ji, Narharyanand Ji, Yoganand Ji, Bhavanand Ji, Dhanna Ji, Sain Ji, Gailwanand Ji Maharaj). Ramanand tradition’s streams unite society today. Many traditions’ saints on this platform proclaim Sanatan Dharma unity. CM mentioned Ravidasia sect, Kabir Das etc. traditions’ saints’ worship sentiments. Said Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji Maharaj gave disciples of worship methods (Sagun and Nirgun). He proclaimed uniting divided society.

CM Yogi said saint devises full way to unite society, when saint society proclaims on one platform, results come. Ayodhya’s grand Ram Mandir construction is revered saints’ sadhana-unity result, concretized by PM Narendra Modi. 1952 first general election, country saw many PMs. All contributed to development, but Ayodhya’s core soul deserved respect and Ram Lalla reinstallation—this sentiment concretized by Modi Ji glorified India’s tradition. Modi Ji first PM to visit Ram Mandir. Attended shilanyas, pran-pratishtha, post-construction Sanatan Dharma flag-hoisting. PM Modi showed world needs action-will.

CM bathed Triveni morning, expressed gratitude to Mother Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati. Said 8-10 years ago situation not like this, but Ram-Ganga bhakt in power gives such opportunity. Modi Ji via Namami Gange expressed Ganga gratitude—this only India’s true son can do. Bathers bless, express thanks. CM Yogi said 31 lakh devotees on Paush Purnima.

Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj ‘Satua Baba’ welcomed all.Swami Ramdineshacharya Ji Maharaj, Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Mahant Vaishnav Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Rajendra Das Ji, Mohan Das Ji, Janardan Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Balvir Giri Ji, Avdhesh Das Ji Maharaj, Janmejaysharan Ji, Shashikant Das Ji Maharaj, Vidya Chaitanya Ji Maharaj, Damodar Das, Yamuna Puri Ji Maharaj, Ramhridaya Das Ji Maharaj, Lakhan Das Ji Maharaj, Shukrayu Das Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Vaidehi Vallabh Devacharya Ji Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Nandgopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MLA Siddharth Nath Singh, Harshvardhan Vajpayee, Deepak Patel, Guru Prasad Maurya, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Vinod Sonkar etc.