Chief of Air Staff hails ‘Operation Sindoor’, urges OTA cadets to embrace jointness

Chennai: Emphasising the evolving nature of modern warfare and the need for integrated responses, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday said Operation Sindoor had demonstrated India’s ability to strike swiftly, decisively, and with precision.

Reviewing the Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, he called upon newly commissioned officers to uphold the spirit of jointness in service to the nation.

The parade marked the commissioning of 130 male and 25 female officer cadets into the Indian Army, while 21 officer cadets, including nine men and 12 women from nine friendly foreign countries, completed their training at OTA.

The event underscored India’s role in fostering camaraderie and military cooperation across borders.

Addressing the gathering, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the lessons from Operation Sindoor stood as proof of the synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force, together with other national security agencies.

He reminded cadets that the armed forces would always remain the country’s first responders in times of crisis.

He urged the cadets to recognise that true strength lay not in individual brilliance alone, but in team cohesion and joint operational capability.

“No service operates in isolation, whether in the sky, on the ground, or at sea,” he noted, encouraging them to understand both their own roles and those of their fellow officers in advancing the collective mission of the armed forces.

The Reviewing Officer praised the high standards of discipline and drill on display, commending OTA’s faculty and staff for shaping the cadets into future leaders. He said the rigour of their training had equipped them with the knowledge, skills, and resilience to excel in their military careers.

Outstanding cadets were honoured at the ceremony: Raj Biswas received the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal, Parul Dhadwal won the OTA Gold Medal, and Pranjal Dixit received the Bronze Medal.

Acknowledging the families’ sacrifices in shaping the cadets’ journey, Singh said their encouragement had been instrumental in this achievement.

He also congratulated the foreign cadets and expressed hope that their experiences in India would deepen military bonds with their home nations.

As the newly commissioned officers embark on their careers, Singh reminded them that the battlefield ahead would be complex and demanding, urging them to pursue continuous learning and remain steadfast in bringing glory to the nation.