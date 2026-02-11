Child Is Not Mine, Says Tej Pratap Yadav, Alleges Conspiracy To Defame Him

Janshakti Janta Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav has categorically rejected claims linking him to Anushka Yadav and rumours suggesting he has a child, describing the allegations as false, misleading and part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tej Pratap said he has no connection with the woman and accused certain individuals of spreading fabricated stories on social media to defame him. He claimed that a conspiracy was being orchestrated against him by political rivals who were unsettled by his rising popularity. Naming several individuals, including former RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, he alleged threats to his life and accused them of working to harm his reputation.

Tej Pratap warned that he would pursue legal action against what he termed false reporting and misinformation. He also said he had sought security from Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary and was prepared to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi if necessary, claiming sustained attempts were being made to mentally harass and intimidate him.

The controversy traces back to a Facebook post last year in which Tej Pratap appeared to acknowledge a 12-year relationship with Anushka. He later claimed his social media account had been hacked and the images manipulated to malign him and his family. Following the episode, he was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and disowned by his father, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Subsequently, his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai described the party’s action as an attempt to mislead the public.

Tej Pratap has maintained that the entire episode is based on false narratives and reiterated that claims about him having a child are completely untrue.