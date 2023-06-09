Live
- Woman leaves house over disputes with husband, son goes missing in Visakhapatnam
- Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India
- Mahesh Babu latest pics goes trending in social media
- Rs 1.63cr transacted in TSPSC paper leak case, reveals chargesheet
- A healthy heart is a healthy life
- French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final
- Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana: CM Mann
- Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week
- India Achieves Record growth in food production
- 'Engineer' Chief Minister has failed in Bihar: BJP ridicules Nitish Kumar
China needs to be confronted strategically together: Kharge
While attacking the Centre over a media report claiming Chinese infrastructure construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Uttarakhand border, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Beijing "should be confronted strategically together and not by making hollow boasts".
While attacking the Centre over a media report claiming Chinese infrastructure construction near the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Line of Actual Control, China, National News(LAC) on the Uttarakhand border, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Beijing "should be confronted strategically together and not by making hollow boasts".
Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "Our territorial integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttrakhand! The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji's CLEAN CHIT to China.
"China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts!"
He also attached the media report which cited satellite images showing the construction of the new infrastructures allegedly of the Chinese army.
The report also claimed that the structures coming up just 40 km away from the Pulam Sumda in Uttarkashi district.
The Congress has been criticial of the Central government for giving a clean chit to China in June 2020 over the Galwan border standoff.
The party has also criticised the Centre over the issue of Indian land occupied by China in Ladakh region.