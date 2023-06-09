China needs to be confronted strategically together: Kharge

While attacking the Centre over a media report claiming Chinese infrastructure construction near the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Line of Actual Control, China, National News(LAC) on the Uttarakhand border, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Beijing "should be confronted strategically together and not by making hollow boasts".

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "Our territorial integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttrakhand! The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji's CLEAN CHIT to China.

"China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts!"

He also attached the media report which cited satellite images showing the construction of the new infrastructures allegedly of the Chinese army.

The report also claimed that the structures coming up just 40 km away from the Pulam Sumda in Uttarkashi district.

The Congress has been criticial of the Central government for giving a clean chit to China in June 2020 over the Galwan border standoff.

The party has also criticised the Centre over the issue of Indian land occupied by China in Ladakh region.