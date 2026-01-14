Chinese Communist Party Delegation Meets BJP And RSS, Congress Accuses Ruling Party Of Double Standards

A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) held meetings with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi, triggering sharp political reactions from the Congress. The visit came at a time when tensions with China remain a sensitive issue, leading the opposition to question the intent and timing of the interactions.

The CPC delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, vice-minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, and accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, first met BJP leaders at the party headquarters. This was followed by a meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. BJP leaders described the engagement as a courtesy visit focused on maintaining dialogue and improving communication between the two parties.

RSS sources said the delegation had approached the Sangh to understand its ideology and functioning, reiterating that the organisation has historically remained open to engaging with representatives of different beliefs and political systems. They declined to disclose details of the discussions, calling the interaction informal in nature.

The BJP maintained that such diplomatic outreach had increased following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping during last year’s BRICS summit. Party leaders said the meeting was aimed at sustaining channels of dialogue and should not be viewed as unusual.

The Congress, however, strongly criticised the ruling party, pointing out that the meeting coincided with reports of China staking claims over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said while dialogue itself was not objectionable, the BJP was guilty of duplicity, given its past criticism of the Congress for signing a memorandum of understanding with the CPC.

Khera accused the BJP of sending mixed signals to China and demanded transparency about what was discussed in the closed-door meetings. He also raised concerns over national security, referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and alleging that the government had failed to respond firmly to continued Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control.

The Congress further questioned China’s expanding military presence in disputed areas, its role in regional security dynamics, and its economic footprint in India. Khera alleged that despite public calls to boycott Chinese products, the government had allowed Chinese companies to operate in sensitive sectors.

The opposition also objected to the RSS’s involvement in discussions with a foreign political party, arguing that non-state actors should not influence government policy. The controversy has once again brought India-China relations and political consistency into sharp focus, with both sides trading accusations over accountability and national interest.