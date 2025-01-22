Chinese Consulate In Kolkata Celebrates New Year And Diplomatic Milestone

The Chinese Consulate in Kolkata hosted an elaborate reception on Tuesday to mark the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake. This celebration holds particular importance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India, set for 2025.

During his address, Chinese Acting Consul General Qin Yong emphasized China's commitment to enhancing ties with India. He conveyed New Year greetings on behalf of Consul General Xu Wei and expressed appreciation to the attendees. Qin Yong acknowledged the progress made in China-India relations over the past year, attributing it to significant diplomatic efforts and cultural exchanges.

He noted that President Xi Jinping's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a shared understanding aimed at improving bilateral relations. Qin Yong highlighted ongoing economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural initiatives, including commemorating Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China and welcoming Chinese scholars to West Bengal post-pandemic.

The Acting Consul General underscored 2025 as a pivotal year for China-India relations, urging both nations to continue fostering friendship and collaboration as envisioned by their leaders.