Live
- Jindal Global Law School Launches India's First BA Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Law
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership
- Erba Transasia group introduces advanced haematology analyzer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- KLH and KL Campuses Achieve Top Marks in IIC Star Ratings
- District Collector Urges Public to Leverage Ward Assemblies for Welfare Scheme Benefits
- From Fan Favorites to Fan Theories: Reddit heats up as the Bigg Boss Finale Fever grips fans
- Sri Gopala Dasula Ratha Utsavam Celebrated with Grandeur in Uttanoor
- Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy Participates in Rituals at Sri Jogulamba Temple
- BJP Leaders Visit Budaga Jangala Colony, Highlight Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy and Community Issues
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Support Medical Needs
Just In
Chinese Consulate In Kolkata Celebrates New Year And Diplomatic Milestone
- The Chinese Consulate in Kolkata celebrated the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake, highlighting its significance with the upcoming 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.
- Acting Consul General Qin Yong emphasized strengthening ties between the two nations during the event.
During his address, Chinese Acting Consul General Qin Yong emphasized China's commitment to enhancing ties with India. He conveyed New Year greetings on behalf of Consul General Xu Wei and expressed appreciation to the attendees. Qin Yong acknowledged the progress made in China-India relations over the past year, attributing it to significant diplomatic efforts and cultural exchanges.
He noted that President Xi Jinping's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a shared understanding aimed at improving bilateral relations. Qin Yong highlighted ongoing economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural initiatives, including commemorating Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China and welcoming Chinese scholars to West Bengal post-pandemic.
The Acting Consul General underscored 2025 as a pivotal year for China-India relations, urging both nations to continue fostering friendship and collaboration as envisioned by their leaders.