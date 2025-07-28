Chinese Delivery Worker Breaks Down in Viral Video, Regrets Leaving School Early

A food delivery worker in China cried during his shift. He shared a video that quickly went viral. In his yellow delivery uniform, he spoke about his daily stress and regret over leaving school early.

He said he works more than 10 hours a day without rest. He feels "tired like a dog" but still struggles to earn enough. He remembered his teachers warning him not to drop out. Now, he understands how important that advice was.

He also spoke about his emotional pain. He feels sad he can't support his parents. He can't live the life he wants. He never went to university. Now, he feels stuck—with no rest, no safety, and no future.