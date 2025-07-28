Live
- India ramps up fertiliser production output, diversifies away from China
- Mamata Banerjee floating imaginary allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-ruled states: Amit Malviya
- ZVEZDA Atelier Debuts in Hyderabad with Immersive Fashion Showcase Celebrating Womanhood
- Hear Zone – a unit of Hearing Aid Centre Launches Interactive Concept Store in Vijayawada in partnership with Rexton
- With resilient overall Q1 growth, Indian economy 'steady as she goes' in FY26: Centre
- Oppo’s AI Vision: Smartphones as Empathetic Partners, Not Replacements
- Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC order pausing new OBC list in Bengal
- Alert on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border for Maoist ‘Martyrs’ Week’
- Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Best Price, Marks 15 Years Globally, 11 in India
- Monsoon 2025 Hair Colour Trends: Stunning Shades to Try for a Fresh, Stylish Look
Chinese Delivery Worker Breaks Down in Viral Video, Regrets Leaving School Early
Highlights
A Chinese food delivery worker broke down in tears during his shift, sharing a viral video about his daily struggles, regret over dropping out of school, and the emotional burden of his life in the gig economy.
A food delivery worker in China cried during his shift. He shared a video that quickly went viral. In his yellow delivery uniform, he spoke about his daily stress and regret over leaving school early.
He said he works more than 10 hours a day without rest. He feels "tired like a dog" but still struggles to earn enough. He remembered his teachers warning him not to drop out. Now, he understands how important that advice was.
He also spoke about his emotional pain. He feels sad he can't support his parents. He can't live the life he wants. He never went to university. Now, he feels stuck—with no rest, no safety, and no future.
