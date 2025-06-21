Live
Chinese handlers behind cyber frauds under police radar
New Delhi: The Chinese handlers linked to cyber fraud networks are under the scanner of Delhi Police, officials on Friday said.
Several cybercrime cases in recent months, according to investigators, have shown a recurring pattern as most of the arrested accused were allegedly working in collaboration with the Chinese nationals or gangs operating from abroad.
Cyber police stations across 15 districts and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit have found that these foreign handlers remain in contact with their Indian accomplices through encrypted social media applications, said the officer.
“They lure local fraudsters by offering extra money in exchange for SIM cards, bank accounts and other resources essential for executing digital fraud,” he told PTI.
The officer said that the accused were found to have links with the Chinese nationals in most of the recent cases solved by the cyber units. “All cyber police stations and the IFSO unit are currently working on a coordinated strategy to trace and apprehend the Chinese handlers operating from within India,” he added.
The officer said this emerging pattern of international coordination has prompted a deeper probe into the structure of such fraud modules, particularly those with cross-border links.