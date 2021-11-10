Chinese PLA in PoK, surveys villages and military posts

New Delhi: Chinese People Liberation Army personnel are carrying out a survey of the border posts and villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to strengthen the Pakistan military apparatus across Line of Control, said sources, adding Indian security forces are keeping an eye on the activities and motives behind the survey. Source said that around four dozen Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers arrived in general area Kel, Jura and Leepa sectors of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a month ago. Indian armed forces say that these areas -- Kel, Jura and Leepa -- are among those from where Pakistan pushes terrorists into Indian territory.

Source said that the over 40 People's Liberation Army soldiers came to these regions, divided themselves into groups of five or six each, visited a number of villages and conducted surveys of villages, Pakistan Army posts and "infiltration routes used by terrorists to reach the Kashmir Valley". The groups were accompanied by Pakistan Army personnel, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers, and interpreters.

Source said that the visit of Chinese troops in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir villages indicates the making of model villages -- which can be used both by civilians and military -- in these regions.

"Are Chinese helping Pakistan in building model villages along the Line of Control as they have done across borders with India," questioned a senior government officer over Chinese PLA men visiting these regions.