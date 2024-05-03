Chirag Paswan Threatens Legal Action Against Tejashwi Yadav Over Reservation Comments

Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction), issued a stern warning of legal action against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for spreading purportedly false claims regarding his stance on reservations. Yadav has been alleging during rallies, particularly in the Lok Sabha constituency of Hajipur, where Paswan is contesting, that the LJP (R) chief has advocated the abolition of reservations for affluent Dalits. Responding to journalists' queries regarding Yadav's statements, Paswan refuted the allegations, asserting, "It is false. Tejashwi Yadav is spreading falsehoods at every rally. He must desist from it, or else I may resort to legal recourse." Paswan further challenged the former Bihar deputy chief minister to provide evidence of any statement made by him, on record, supporting the elimination of quotas for wealthy Dalits.

Despite Paswan and Yadav sharing a long-standing friendship rooted in the close relationship between their late fathers, Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Prasad, respectively, their political rivalry appears to have strained their personal bond. The LJP (R), a partner of the NDA, is contesting five out of Bihar's 40 seats, engaging in direct contests with the RJD in three, including Hajipur—Ram Vilas Paswan's stronghold, where the opposition party has nominated Shiv Chandra Ram, a former MLA.