Chorus grows for appointing Sunetra Pawar as NCP chief and Maha Deputy CM

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unlikely to give up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra after the death of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the chorus is rising within the party to appoint Sunetra Pawar as the party president and legislative party leader.

By choosing Sunetra Pawar, who is late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s wife and party MP, as the legislative party leader, she will become the sole candidate for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

During the meeting of senior party leaders held on Wednesday night, a large number of them made a strong case for Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as the party chief and Deputy Chief Minister.

A senior NCP minister confirmed that a lot of party leaders insisted that in order to continue Ajit Pawar’s legacy, Sunetra Pawar should be made party president and Deputy Chief Minister. However, he clarified that the party, which is in deep shock from the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, is yet to take a final decision in this regard.

Despite the absence of a formal merger, NCP leaders have begun consulting party founder and now leader of a separate faction, Sharad Pawar, on the way ahead. Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal said that Sunetra Pawar should be made the next Deputy Chief Minister. “It will ensure that the political legacy of the Pawar family continues,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, who held the Finance portfolio, was often criticised for allegedly biased allocation of funds in coalition governments. However, his firm control over the department ensured that ministers from other parties depended on him for funds.

With the Finance portfolio likely to go to another party, the NCP will have to find a way to retain its influence in the government. This is one of the reasons NCP leaders are insisting that the crucial Deputy Chief Minister’s post should remain with the Pawar family or be given to a loyalist with experience in running the administration in a coalition setup.

At present, there is no Pawar family member from the NCP in the State Assembly. Sunetra Pawar is a Rajya Sabha MP, while Ajit Pawar’s sons Parth and Jai are not elected representatives. In the extended Pawar family across the political divide, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule is a Lok Sabha MP, and Rohit Pawar is the only MLA.

“The task in front of the Pawar family is to not let go of its political control on the NCP. Secondly, the Deputy CM post is a key position to support its ministers in this tripartite government. Whether the parties are merged immediately or not, Sharad Pawar will play a key role in this, as it involves ensuring control of the members of the family,” an insider said. He added that Sharad Pawar, as the head of the family, would have to bring everyone together.

According to insiders, another key concern for the Pawar family is the protection of its political and industrial interests, which were managed by Ajit Pawar despite ideological differences within the family. Both Ajit Pawar and his uncle, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, ensured that political differences did not affect their non-political activities, where family members shared organisational responsibilities.

“The decision is not limited to NCP. The Pawar empire is much bigger, and any wrong or sudden decision will have repercussions of bigger magnitude,” the insider said.



